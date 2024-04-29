"Ansar Allah" publishes footage of the destruction of the American MQ-9 drone over Saada last night. It can be noted that the drone was shot down by a "heavy" surface-to-air missile.



The wreckage of the drone, which fell in the mountains, is also shown.

Source @Infomil live

