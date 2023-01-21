Romans 12:2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.

10 views 0

Be Children of Light

Published 17 hours ago | Comments Published 17 hours ago | Download MP3 Subscribe (168)

Romans 12:2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.

Keywords let no man deceive you by vain words by any means