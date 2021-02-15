BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A DECREE: YOU’RE WEIGHED IN THE BALANCE AMERICA AND FOUND WANTING
He That Hath An Ear
He That Hath An Ear
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • February 15, 2021
Join our Messianic End-Time Commander, Watchman and Apostolic Mother for more than 25 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! Tonight's message: "A DECREE: YOU’RE WEIGHED IN THE BALANCE AMERICA AND FOUND WANTING!"
Some of the areas our Hebraic End-Time Apostolic Mother will expound upon are:
1. A SOlEMN ASSEMBlY IS BEING CAllED with fasting for 2 sabbaths
2. Release of Prophetic Decree of Judgment to America
3. A Call for Repentance for All!
4. Explanation of new Hebraic Timeline dispensation
5. Opportunity For last salvation for so many: TODAY IS THE DAY OF SAlVATION!
Warning now is the time to get in GOD'S ARK OF SAlVATION THRU FAITH IN HIS ONlY BEGOTTEN SON, CHRIST YESHUA/JESUS!

Other confirming words of end-time Watchmen & Prophets
https://youtu.be/CVIg7aXGVpw- A Flying Scroll
https://youtu.be/91Iy88Tv5rE-- ALL ABOARD!!!...The Hell Bound Train! You ain’t NEVER Coming Back!
https://youtu.be/A4-cygWrYrY - WORD: I HAVE SET BEFORE YOU LIFE OR DEATH! part 2
https://youtu.be/DlJbb6HudDw-
WORD: DISCERN THE MARK! part 1
https://youtu.be/vQTOGqfdbRE- Fatal Decision 1-31-21
Keywords
end-time judgment-americaday of reckoning and recompense comingthe offer of salvation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

Belle Carter
Palantir Software Used to Analyze EU Chat Control Reports, Investigation Finds

Palantir Software Used to Analyze EU Chat Control Reports, Investigation Finds

Douglas Harrington
France burns as riots leave 600 police and firefighters hurt and 2,400 arrested

France burns as riots leave 600 police and firefighters hurt and 2,400 arrested

Cassie B.
Digital Identity Wallet: Germany&#8217;s Centralized Convenience vs. the Cost of Privacy

Digital Identity Wallet: Germany’s Centralized Convenience vs. the Cost of Privacy

Douglas Harrington
German taxpayers have paid €400 billion for migration since 2016, so who’s profiting?

German taxpayers have paid €400 billion for migration since 2016, so who’s profiting?

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy