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A DECREE: YOU’RE WEIGHED IN THE BALANCE AMERICA AND FOUND WANTING
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30 views • February 15, 2021
Join our Messianic End-Time Commander, Watchman and Apostolic Mother for more than 25 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! Tonight's message: "A DECREE: YOU’RE WEIGHED IN THE BALANCE AMERICA AND FOUND WANTING!"
Some of the areas our Hebraic End-Time Apostolic Mother will expound upon are:
1. A SOlEMN ASSEMBlY IS BEING CAllED with fasting for 2 sabbaths
2. Release of Prophetic Decree of Judgment to America
3. A Call for Repentance for All!
4. Explanation of new Hebraic Timeline dispensation
5. Opportunity For last salvation for so many: TODAY IS THE DAY OF SAlVATION!
Warning now is the time to get in GOD'S ARK OF SAlVATION THRU FAITH IN HIS ONlY BEGOTTEN SON, CHRIST YESHUA/JESUS!
Other confirming words of end-time Watchmen & Prophets
https://youtu.be/CVIg7aXGVpw- A Flying Scroll
https://youtu.be/91Iy88Tv5rE-- ALL ABOARD!!!...The Hell Bound Train! You ain’t NEVER Coming Back!
https://youtu.be/A4-cygWrYrY - WORD: I HAVE SET BEFORE YOU LIFE OR DEATH! part 2
https://youtu.be/DlJbb6HudDw-
WORD: DISCERN THE MARK! part 1
https://youtu.be/vQTOGqfdbRE- Fatal Decision 1-31-21
Some of the areas our Hebraic End-Time Apostolic Mother will expound upon are:
1. A SOlEMN ASSEMBlY IS BEING CAllED with fasting for 2 sabbaths
2. Release of Prophetic Decree of Judgment to America
3. A Call for Repentance for All!
4. Explanation of new Hebraic Timeline dispensation
5. Opportunity For last salvation for so many: TODAY IS THE DAY OF SAlVATION!
Warning now is the time to get in GOD'S ARK OF SAlVATION THRU FAITH IN HIS ONlY BEGOTTEN SON, CHRIST YESHUA/JESUS!
Other confirming words of end-time Watchmen & Prophets
https://youtu.be/CVIg7aXGVpw- A Flying Scroll
https://youtu.be/91Iy88Tv5rE-- ALL ABOARD!!!...The Hell Bound Train! You ain’t NEVER Coming Back!
https://youtu.be/A4-cygWrYrY - WORD: I HAVE SET BEFORE YOU LIFE OR DEATH! part 2
https://youtu.be/DlJbb6HudDw-
WORD: DISCERN THE MARK! part 1
https://youtu.be/vQTOGqfdbRE- Fatal Decision 1-31-21
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