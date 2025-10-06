BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
At War With Cartels – Superintendent Arrested – Eby Hires Comedian
Right Edition
Right Edition
11 views • 24 hours ago

US Tightens the Siege Around Venezuela


Military Reportedly ‘Preparing To Seize Ports and Airfields’ After Trump Declares Full-Scale War on Drug Cartels’ ‘Unlawful Combatants’


The Caribbean is a powder keg ready to explode.


In the last few days, there has been a surge in activity on the maritime siege of Venezuela and the operation against the drug Cartels.


The Trump administration has reportedly declared – in a memo to Congress – drug cartels to be ‘unlawful combatants’, further declaring the United States to be in ‘armed conflict’ with them.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/us-tightens-siege-around-venezuela-military-reportedly-preparing/

GOING TO WAR US military ‘preparing to seize ports & airfields’ in Venezuela as Trump declares full-scale war on drug cartels


Trump’s memo to Congress grants him wartime powers to strike, kill, and detain cartel fighters without trial


https://www.the-sun.com/news/15284914/trump-us-military-venezuela-war-cartels/

Ottawa withdraws 17 tickets for noise violations during protests


The City of Ottawa cancelled 17 tickets for noise violations during pro-Palestinian protests nearly two years ago.


Bylaw Services officers issued the tickets under the Noise Bylaw in December 2023 and early in 2024 for using megaphones and amplifiers during protests in public places. Staff told CTV News Ottawa in December 2023 that verbal warnings were issued prior to the tickets being handed out.


The fine for violating the Noise Bylaw is $400.


In a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Tuesday, the city said the tickets were cancelled in the public interest.


“The City prosecutor withdrew 17 tickets today under the Noise Bylaw, each having a set fine of $400. Most of the tickets dated back more than 20 months to December 2023, with a few issued in early 2024,” interim city solicitor Stuart Huxley said in an email.


https://www.ctvnews.ca/ottawa/article/ottawa-withdraws-17-tickets-for-noise-violations-during-protests/

Iowa lawmaker blasts ‘laughing stock’ Des Moines school board over hiring of superintendent arrested by ICE


An Iowa congresswoman called for “radical accountability” Wednesday from the Des Moines Public Schools chair, whose former superintendent is entangled in an immigration scandal.


“Jackie Norris is out there calling for radical empathy for an illegal artist, an illegal con artist,” Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Fox News’ “America Reports.” “And I’m calling for radical accountability for all these taxpayers and the parents that he fleeced in this process.”


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/iowa-lawmaker-blasts-laughing-stock-des-moines-school-board-over-hiring-of-superintendent-arrested-by-ice/ar-AA1NLm6f

B.C. Premier David Eby questioned over comedian’s speech writing contract


The BC Conservatives are calling out the NDP government for hiring one of the premier’s friends with a lucrative contract.


Comedian Charlie Demers is getting paid $165 per hour to help write speeches for the NDP leader.


https://globalnews.ca/news/11431463/bc-premier-david-eby-questioned-comedian-speech-writing-contract/

