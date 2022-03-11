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NATIONALIST FIGHTERS IN MARIUPOL CALL FOR HELP, AS RUSSIANS LEAVE THEM NO CHANCE
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130 views • March 11, 2022
The main point in common for negotiations between Kiev and Moscow were the necessary humanitarian procedures. First of all, the security of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians.
After almost a week of failed attempts, Russia made a unilateral claim that the humanitarian corridors from the blockaded cities in Ukraine will be opened daily. At the same time Russian and DPR, LPR forces entered cities like Mariupol and Volnovakha and began the evacuation of civilians by their own means.
The inability of the Ukrainian military authorities to take control over the nationalist forces in the country has already resulted in deaths of dozens of civilians, and provoked a step back in the negotiation process.
Meanwhile, the joint Russian, LPR and DPR forces continue to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine.
The mopping-up of the blockaded cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha continues. So far, in Mariupol, the units of the PM of the DPR have taken control of the quarters of Azovsky, Naide-novka, Lyapino, Vinogradar in the eastern part of the city and have reached the Azovstal power plant. In the western part of the city, the Western district was reportedly taken from Ukrainian forces.
Fighters of the nationalist battalions besieged in Mariupol are hoping for a counter-offensive of the AFU from the north of the city. The Ukrainian military command has reportedly positively replied to such demands from Mariupol. However, the AFU definitely have no forces to counterattack the Russian groupings in the region. Russia and the DPR continue to increase their control zone north of Mariupol.
Source: https://southfront.org/nationalist-fighters-in-mariupol-call-for-help/
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After almost a week of failed attempts, Russia made a unilateral claim that the humanitarian corridors from the blockaded cities in Ukraine will be opened daily. At the same time Russian and DPR, LPR forces entered cities like Mariupol and Volnovakha and began the evacuation of civilians by their own means.
The inability of the Ukrainian military authorities to take control over the nationalist forces in the country has already resulted in deaths of dozens of civilians, and provoked a step back in the negotiation process.
Meanwhile, the joint Russian, LPR and DPR forces continue to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine.
The mopping-up of the blockaded cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha continues. So far, in Mariupol, the units of the PM of the DPR have taken control of the quarters of Azovsky, Naide-novka, Lyapino, Vinogradar in the eastern part of the city and have reached the Azovstal power plant. In the western part of the city, the Western district was reportedly taken from Ukrainian forces.
Fighters of the nationalist battalions besieged in Mariupol are hoping for a counter-offensive of the AFU from the north of the city. The Ukrainian military command has reportedly positively replied to such demands from Mariupol. However, the AFU definitely have no forces to counterattack the Russian groupings in the region. Russia and the DPR continue to increase their control zone north of Mariupol.
Source: https://southfront.org/nationalist-fighters-in-mariupol-call-for-help/
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
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ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
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