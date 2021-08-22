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Don't fool yourself into believing that they will stop at 80% or 90% vaccine uptake. They want 100%!! The jabs are an essential part of the new economic
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190 views • August 22, 2021
Don't fool yourself into believing that they will stop at 80% or 90% vaccine uptake. They want 100%!! The jabs are an essential part of the new economic prison they wish to construct for us. Here's the IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva to explain.
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