© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4yrs ago Canada BC US Border 2022 Feb12th Surrey British Columbia Washington State Mandates Protest
Norbert Orlewicz
https://www.facebook.com/norbert.orlewicz/videos/3171795996437213
176 Border Convoy Breaks Through Police blockade
https://www.surreynowleader.com/news/freedom-convoy-heads-for-south-surrey-border-crossing/