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Nephtali1981: 'Havana Syndrome' and Fallen Angel Technology! [13.03.2022]
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63 views • March 14, 2022
Nephtali1981 - 9 minutes ago_
Hope your weekend is a blessed one!
Remember to be grateful for all Jesus Christ has done in your life.
Jesus is able to restore, heal and deliver.
Turn to him today!
Bro. Tali https://www.tfgministries.com :)
Watch the Singularity Documentary Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rDenqL2us4&;t=0s
257 Views mar 13, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hI2Zylnq6zY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
Hope your weekend is a blessed one!
Remember to be grateful for all Jesus Christ has done in your life.
Jesus is able to restore, heal and deliver.
Turn to him today!
Bro. Tali https://www.tfgministries.com :)
Watch the Singularity Documentary Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rDenqL2us4&;t=0s
257 Views mar 13, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hI2Zylnq6zY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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