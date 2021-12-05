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Dr.Tom Cowan: Omicron = anagram for moronic, Q&A webinar
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134 views • December 05, 2021
Dr.Tom Cowan: Omicron = anagram for moronic, Q&A webinar
There is a movie called "Omicron" look it up
The movie is about remote controlling people with chips in their head
Now many idiots injected nano machines into their bodies, they are prime targets to be remote control drones - It is an italian move from 1963
Dr.Tom Cowan: In this webinar I discussed the Omicron variant and why the new variants and viruses never start from middle aged women from Brooklyn eating toads.
I also did a Q+A sessions. Topics included were:
MRI's
Why do bacteria and parasites exist?
Turpentine
Abdominal aortic aneurysm
Why are staph infections common in hospitals?
Recommendations to prevent autoimmune issues during the winter months
My water set up
Constipation
Cast iron pots and pans
Seasonal allergies
PCR tests
Malnutrition
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PpKonZL2WmAg/
There is a movie called "Omicron" look it up
The movie is about remote controlling people with chips in their head
Now many idiots injected nano machines into their bodies, they are prime targets to be remote control drones - It is an italian move from 1963
Dr.Tom Cowan: In this webinar I discussed the Omicron variant and why the new variants and viruses never start from middle aged women from Brooklyn eating toads.
I also did a Q+A sessions. Topics included were:
MRI's
Why do bacteria and parasites exist?
Turpentine
Abdominal aortic aneurysm
Why are staph infections common in hospitals?
Recommendations to prevent autoimmune issues during the winter months
My water set up
Constipation
Cast iron pots and pans
Seasonal allergies
PCR tests
Malnutrition
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PpKonZL2WmAg/
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