Gideon's Story! - Bob and Grok3 bounce it around

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of my recent projects involved a deep study of three chapters of Bible that relate the story of Gideon. My focus of attention was on the Author's special design of the text. After completing my analysis of the structure, I engaged the xAI chat bot Grok 3 to bounce it around some, curious about it's abilities and how it would respond to certain kinds of prompts. I think you'll agree that it was a useful endeavor, and kind of fun!
Resources Referenced in this video:
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/judges6_1-8_35.htm
Gideon's Story: [1 of 5] Judges 6:1 - 8:35
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/judges6_1-24AND8_21e-35-AB.htm
Gideon's Story: [2 of 5] Judges 6:1-24 (AB) and 8:21e-35 (B'A')
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/judges6_25-32AND8_4-21d-C.htm
Gideon's Story: [3 of 5] Judges 6:25-32 (C) and 8:4-21d (C')
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/judges6_33-35AND7_23-8_3-D.htm
Gideon's Story: [4 of 5] Judges 6:33-35 (D) and 7:23-8:3 (D')
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/judges6_36-7_22-E.htm
Gideon's Story: [5 of 5] Judges 6:36-7:22 (E and E')
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/GideonsStoryGrok3.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com