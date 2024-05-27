World at a Crossroads - ep 67

There is no doubt that the world is now in a time of historic change- and some would say, of biblical proportions. But how do we quantify this?

In this episode, author Jeremy McMullen examines the current multiple crises in America through the lens of Gettysburg. His book, Nation at a Crossroads draws some striking comparisons between conditions in the country leading up to the Civil War and the political climate today. And as they say, “As goes America, so goes the world”.

