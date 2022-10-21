Should Women Preach? The Devil Says No- Special Guests Alice & Tom Marchesani

The Biblical Case for Women In Ministry...
"It makes perfect sense that Satan would 'bench' half of God's army by twisting the meaning of a few scriptures to sit them down and shut them up."
Should women preach the gospel and testimony of Jesus Christ? Of course! What an absurd question. However, there is a growing movement, especially in the American church, that interprets certain Biblical passages in a way that would silence women in their gifts and callings. "The root of this is doctrinal error is satanic for all of creation should sing God’s praises and preach His Words from the rising of the sun to the setting of the same." What does the Bible have to say about women in ministry? Many have strongly held convictions and beliefs- join us and our special guest, Alice and Tom Marchesani as we dig in to the nitty gritty and lay bare the heart of God on this HOT topic in the body of Christ today! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/should-women-preach-the-devil-says-no/
NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!
Capital Punishment Purchase Capitol Punishment from HisGlory.TV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.