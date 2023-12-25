DO NOT MOVE TO CANADA, YOU WILL DIE!

You Will Do Prison Time
You Will Go Broke
You Will Die
It's A Trap!
Canada is not a country it is an economic zone that is designed to steal as much money from as many people as it possibly can as quickly as it can and give nothing in return. There is no more industry and no manufacturing so everything is a garbage minimum wage service based job with no chance to advance.
People who come to Canada usually end up broke and destitute which leads them to steal to eat and leads them to dying in prison.
Canada is a horrible place that you should avoid at all costs
Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca
#podcast #canada #yyc #canadian #toronto #yyz #politics #students #muslims #britishcolumbia #news #dystopia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.