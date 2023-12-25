DO NOT MOVE TO CANADA, YOU WILL DIE!

You Will Do Prison Time

You Will Go Broke

You Will Die

It's A Trap!

Canada is not a country it is an economic zone that is designed to steal as much money from as many people as it possibly can as quickly as it can and give nothing in return. There is no more industry and no manufacturing so everything is a garbage minimum wage service based job with no chance to advance.

People who come to Canada usually end up broke and destitute which leads them to steal to eat and leads them to dying in prison.

Canada is a horrible place that you should avoid at all costs

