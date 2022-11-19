Free Speech Under Attack

No Comedy Is Tolerated Now
* The left aims to silence all unauthorized opinions.
* Lefty radicals are trying to cancel comedy.
* Any free society requires comedians.
* The left wants to control what people say and think.
* The mob should never have veto power over comedy.
It’s Not Just Comedians
* This is part of a much larger campaign to end free speech in America, a country whose civic religion was free speech just a few years ago.
* This is a huge change — and an ominous one.
* Anyone who tells you that you can’t say what you truly believe is a totalitarian.
* Make no mistake: it’s not about sensitivity; it’s about controlling you.
Take Notes:
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 November 2022
