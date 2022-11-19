Free Speech Under Attack

No Comedy Is Tolerated Now

* The left aims to silence all unauthorized opinions.

* Lefty radicals are trying to cancel comedy.

* Any free society requires comedians.

* The left wants to control what people say and think.

* The mob should never have veto power over comedy.





It’s Not Just Comedians

* This is part of a much larger campaign to end free speech in America, a country whose civic religion was free speech just a few years ago.

* This is a huge change — and an ominous one.

* Anyone who tells you that you can’t say what you truly believe is a totalitarian.

* Make no mistake: it’s not about sensitivity; it’s about controlling you.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-free-society-requires-comedians





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315828459112

