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Hunyuan 24 form posture 14 Double Push Hands
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20 views • April 30, 2022
Continuing on with the Hunyuan 24 form. We are up to posture 14. The 24 form is the international standard for the Hunyuan style of Taijiquan. The purpose of this series is to help students with the choreography of the form. While the 24 form is the international standard, there is still a great deal of variation in the finer details.
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