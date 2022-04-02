Blackout: RFK Jr's 'The Real Anthony Fauci' is Silently the #1 Best Selling Book for Months

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Gavin de Becker: "It's been the number one book in the country silently for coming up for 25 or 30 weeks now, without a single review in the United States. Now when in our lives has that ever happened that a book is the number one best-selling book in America and nobody reviews it?"
Full Episode: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3rAa8cJGt5cDSu71y9YC2A?si=497dd21c4d514967