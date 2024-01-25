Texas has 'Right to Self-Defense', "INVASION CLAUSE" says Gov. Abbott - Has Authority Supreme Law of the Land & Supersedes Federal Statutes - TX Nat'l Guard Reinforces Barriers at the Border

Jan 24, 2024

Abbott's comment comes after the Supreme Court ruled against the state regarding razor wire being placed on the border.

Read more: https://www.kvue.com/article/news/loc...

Here is :

https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/Border_Statement_1.24.2024.pdf

a partial of this statement.

This illegal refusal to protect the States has inflicted unprecedented harm on the People all across the United States. James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and the other visionaries who wrote the U.S. Constitution foresaw that States should not be left to the mercy of a lawless president who does nothing to stop external threats like cartels smuggling millions of illegal immigrants across the border. That is why the Framers included both Article IV, § 4, which promises that the federal government “shall protect each [State] against invasion,” and Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which acknowledges “the States’ sovereign interest in protecting their borders.” Arizona v. United States, 567 U.S. 387, 419 (2012) (Scalia, J., dissenting). The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense. For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary. The Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other Texas personnel are acting on that authority, as well as state law, to secure the Texas border.

Since this is being talked about again, I'm also adding the Texas Clause...

A Declaration of the Causes which Impel the State of Texas to Secede from the Federal Union.

https://www.battlefields.org/learn/primary-sources/declaration-causes-seceding-states

