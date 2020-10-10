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Dust-Pocalypse Arrives & Scotland Misses Targets (1001)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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161 views • October 10, 2020
Termed "historical dust intensity" the Saharan Dust Cloud now begins to blanket the Caribbean which will then move over the S.E USA through the weekend. Scotland misses emissions targets because the country had to burn more fuel during record cold winter of 2018. Stay healthy during the dust event its the biggest in over one hundred years.

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#dust-pocalypse #saharadust #gold #scotland #duststorm #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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*** Today's Story Links ***
Saharan Dust Layer intensity is off the scale https://twitter.com/RyanMaue/status/1...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbIYnAUXk...
Dust Storm Over Gulf of Mexico https://twitter.com/RyanMaue/status/1...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbHeKbCWs...
Density of Saharan Dust Cloud https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbHg2V-XY...
https://twitter.com/RyanMaue/status/1...
Groups that shouldn’t breathe Saharan Dust https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbNCFkWWo...
African Dust https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbHNKHYXQ...
Caribbean Dust cover https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbCU27sWo...
Dust-pocalypse Blankets Caribbean, Storm Nears Southern US https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...
Scottish Government's failure to meet carbon emission target blamed on cold weather https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/1...

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Keywords
changesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalclimatechangeadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyglobalwarmingclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisis
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