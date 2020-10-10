Dust-Pocalypse Arrives & Scotland Misses Targets (1001)

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*** Today's Story Links ***
Saharan Dust Layer intensity is off the scale https://twitter.com/RyanMaue/status/1...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbIYnAUXk...
Dust Storm Over Gulf of Mexico https://twitter.com/RyanMaue/status/1...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbHeKbCWs...
Density of Saharan Dust Cloud https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbHg2V-XY...
https://twitter.com/RyanMaue/status/1...
Groups that shouldn’t breathe Saharan Dust https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbNCFkWWo...
African Dust https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbHNKHYXQ...
Caribbean Dust cover https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbCU27sWo...
Dust-pocalypse Blankets Caribbean, Storm Nears Southern US https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...
Scottish Government's failure to meet carbon emission target blamed on cold weather https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/1...
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