C J MAYNARD, Sworn In For The State, 189th To Testify

C. J. MAYNARD, sworn for the State in rebuttal.

I have seen Burtus Dalton go in the factory with a woman in June or July, 1912. She weighed about 125 pounds. It was between 1:30 and 2 o'clock in the afternoon on a Saturday.

CROSS EXAMINATION.

I was ten feet from the woman. I didn't notice her very particularly. I did not speak to them.