PG The Laws of Nature and Natures God Part 1 Economics 101 Aug 20, 2019

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It Was An Angel! Occam's Razor link: Epst,,,
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com...
Christianity? Who in this great nation birthed in by God, created by God, by the power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ who liberates all men and sets all men free from sin and oppression? Who in this great country is responsible to children to teach them the christian principles of our great nation and laws that come from God? Who is responsible to teach children every day of their childhood, reminding about God's will all day long?. Who teaches the immigrant, the foreigner, that every citizen is this great nation is to live by Christian laws and principles every day of their lives? Who teaches children that they are responsible to memorize the entire Bible so they know the ways of God? To know the rights and freedoms we have come from Almighty God and are a gift from God. To turn away from these laws, principles and the love of God is be in rebellion, to be a criminal wanted by the law? Who is responsible? Who? Everyone, every citizen.
A series of videos covering The Election 2020 and the Push to Destroy the economy before the Election by Powerful Organizations to STOP President Trump from being Re-elected.
Cover Picture Milford, Ohio 8-20-19
The Gardening Channel With James Prigioni
Published on Jul 5, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZ0d2...
End Game, Finish line, Goal Post.
Whatever you call it, Jesus calls it:" heaven on earth". Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven!
In the Old Testament there is "The year of Jubilee", which is a requirement of God for the Israelite. Every 50th year, all debts are cancelled: the debts of sin and financial. If a Hebrew sold off family land in those years, it had to be restored to the original owners. If a Hebrew had sold himself to another Hebrew in those day in the Year of Jubilee, he was released from his bondage. https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c... Americans need to seek God for their promised land. Where has God called us to live? What land has God given us? Just like the Hebrews in the Year of Jubilee were to return to their "hometown of origin"...to their Great great grandparents farms! The family farm, nestled in the warmth, love of the family and the love of God!
Contact Us:
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks/?eid=ARCbpywOlFr9zqj3YDGWg7F4jVzFaQQweTEsBkVHZ68xc0_wsHnmPR6Bvkmp6ATIPJVAeGG8Guq3hNKb
Twitter:
@ResistanceChics
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NEBF...
Minds
https://www.minds.com/ResistanceChicks
Masfaith3 on Sound Cloud download or listen to original songs
https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson
Support one of our Moderators: Maia
Buy her AMAZING All Natural Products Here:
https://www.facebook.com/MEHealthyPro...
Or email [email protected]
Young Living Essential Oils Contact Josh Rodgers [email protected]
GoinBatty Channel Hand Made Gifts and Thrive Life Products! https://www.goinbattystore.com/
Debbie's Custom Red Pilled Items On Etsy
www.etsy.com/shop/thegirlygirlcaseshop