IMPORTANT! COMMS BREAKTHROUGH! Improvising, Adapting, and Overcoming
Published 15 hours ago

We are going to need to develop some new communication skills to overcome the coming persecution, censorship, martial law, curfews, and lockdowns.  Watch Mike's short demonstration video on how to set up Qortal to bypass government/corporate censorship:  https://www.brighteon.com/804779d6-a8ca-41e4-8408-bbea440d5f5e


tyrannypersecutionnuclear warlockdownsemergency broadcast service

