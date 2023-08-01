IMPORTANT! COMMS BREAKTHROUGH! Improvising, Adapting, and Overcoming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We are going to need to develop some new communication skills to overcome the coming persecution, censorship, martial law, curfews, and lockdowns. Watch Mike's short demonstration video on how to set up Qortal to bypass government/corporate censorship: https://www.brighteon.com/804779d6-a8ca-41e4-8408-bbea440d5f5e