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UNN Canada - Episode 6 “Pandemic Propaganda” 11-16-2021
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90 views • November 16, 2021
UNN Canada - Episode 6 “Pandemic Propaganda” - United Network News Canada brings you a special report on “Pandemic Propaganda”, examining the ways money and resources have been poured into pushing the government’s vaccine agenda. Dwayne takes a look at the supply chain breakdown, and Jen reports on the interference in the delivery of charity and compassion to those in need. We also feature the story of Ezra Wellness, a new health care clinic being developed across Canada.
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