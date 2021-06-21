Ka Makana Ali'i Security Makes 911 Nuisance Call

On June 19, 2021 the Vax Squad bus was at Ka Makana Ali'i offering "vaccines" to ages 12 and older.



Two security guards from Ka Makana Ali'i came out to the sidewalk while we were sign waving and told us we had to leave because the public sidewalk is the mall's private property. The harassment didn't end there, they made a 911 nuisance call and wasted the HPD's time. The police arrived and affirmed our right to be on the public sidewalk.



How is it that Hawaii Pacific Health's Vax Squad can inject children with an experimental mRNA gene therapy drug without parents' permission, but we need permission to be on a public sidewalk because we are sign waving and warning people about the "vaccines"?



Censorship appears to be going beyond big tech social media. They are using intimidation tactics to try to censor us on the public streets!



#VaxSquadBus #KaMakanaAlii #Vaccines #Kapolei #Hawaii