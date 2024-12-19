Johnson Takes $200 Billion in Pork - Peter St Onge, Ph.D.

(Dec 19, 2024) Peter St Onge, Ph.D.: The Uniparty Sewer just dumped hundreds of billions of inflationary pork spending on the American people.





Leaving Trump and DOGE to clean up the mess.





It’s not Democrat vs Republican. It’s the American people who own the government vs the thieves who run it.





Peter St Onge’s website: https://peterstonge.com/

Peter St Onge on X: https://x.com/profstonge





Source: https://x.com/profstonge/status/1869736946999918761