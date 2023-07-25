Elon Musk is Fulfilling His Dream Of “Transforming The Banking Industry” By Merging Twitter With X.com.





This will turn twitter into a platform that blends banking, payments, social media, encrypted messages, voice calls, and video services worldwide.





“Users will be able to switch effortlessly between social interactions and financial transactions.”





This is the CCP’s communist social credit system being pushed worldwide and people will be duped bc they believe Elon is an arbiter of free speech.