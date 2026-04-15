Pastor Wilkerson was having a bad day, worse than any that he had experienced in a long time?





It seemed that The Gates of Hell had opened up against him and he had demonic forces coming at him from every angle, everything was going wrong.





At the end of the day He felt completely defeated?





As He finally got into bed, He was lying their thinking what a horrible day this had been.





He felt completely defeated?





Then God spoke something into his spirit and he knew it was God as the saying was not anything that he would use?





This is what God said to him, “You could have folded today, but you didn't!





I read that and couldn't help but think how great it would be to go to bed every night after a horrible day and have God say,





“You could have folded today, but you didn't”.