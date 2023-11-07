Biden's plan to control EVERY ASPECT of the internet EXPOSED

Glenn Beck





Nov 7, 2023





The Biden administration's new plan for "digital equity" is a way to control every aspect of the internet, Glenn argues. The plan, which will affect all internet services and infrastructure, tells the FCC to apply unprecedented government controls to the internet. And just as nefarious, Glenn explains, is the way the government is trying to seize this "total control." Glenn breaks down this "breathtaking" plan to micromanage the internet and warns that they could be used to put shows like The Glenn Beck Program out of business ... all in the name of fighting "digital discrimination."





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=df_gl3Yb7I0