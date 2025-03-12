"They want me dead": General Flynn just called to warn Infowars that he has confirmed from high-level Intel sources that there is a credible assassination plot, actively taking place against me!

General Flynn just called to warn Infowars that he has confirmed from high-level Intel sources that there is a credible assassination plot, actively taking place against me! @RealAlexJones

Adding from Infowars writer, from realchasegeiser

I was just swatted again moments ago, just before 2AM. (March 12, 2025) 6 to 8 police officers used a PA system to call me by name and order me to walk out of my house. I was handcuffed in the middle of the street, presumably at gunpoint though I couldn’t tell because of the light being shined on my face. I was then led into the house where my wife was woken up and we were informed that they received a call from someone pretending to be me and threatening to kill my family.

