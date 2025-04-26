© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian flag raised in Gornal, the last settlement in the Kursk region (Russia) where Ukrainian troops remained.
The main points from Gerasimov’s report to Putin:
➡️Today, the last settlement in the Kursk region, Gornal, was liberated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine; the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was completed;
➡️The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 76 thousand servicemen in battles in the Kursk region;
➡️ The total area of the controlled territory of Sumy region is more than 90 sq. km;
➡️DPRK fighters demonstrated high professionalism in liberating the Kursk region from the Ukrainian Armed Forces;
➡️During the operation with the pipeline in the Kursk region, the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces collapsed, a chaotic retreat began, and in 5 days the area of the wedged-in area decreased by 2.5 times;
➡️The plans of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to stop the advance of the Russian Armed Forces in Donbass have failed;
➡️ The most active phase of the operation in the Kursk region began on March 6;
➡️In the Kursk region, abandoned buildings and forests are being checked for any remaining lone Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers;
➡️19 populated areas of the Kursk region have been completely cleared of explosive devices;
➡️The Sever group has completed the destruction of Ukrainian sabotage groups in the Popovka area of the Belgorod region.