Murdered FBI Chief's Last Interview Uncovered - D.C. Elite Are Satanic Pedophiles

FBI directors in recent times have been establishment figures, bending over backwards to protect the elite and suppress the truth. Think of James Comey, who tied himself in knots to shield Hillary Clinton from prosecution, or Robert Mueller and the “Russian collusion” hoax.
But what if I told you it hasn’t always been this way? What if there was an FBI chief who exposed Satanism in the CIA, the Illuminati, elite pedophile rings, chemtrails, and so much more?
A man who spent his life uncovering the darkest secrets of the global elite and sharing that truth with the people — until he was tragically, and mysteriously, silenced.
