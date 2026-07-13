Charged With Fraud in Mississauga? What You Need to Know

Being charged with fraud can have serious legal and personal consequences. In this video, we explain what to do after a fraud charge, what evidence may be important, and why early legal advice matters.

You'll learn:

· What fraud charges mean

· Fraud under vs. over $5,000

· Common evidence used in fraud cases

· Mistakes to avoid after being charged

· How a criminal defence lawyer can help

If you're facing fraud charges in Mississauga or Peel Region, Everstone Law is here to help.