Charged With Fraud in Mississauga? What You Need to Know

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Being charged with fraud can have serious legal and personal consequences. In this video, we explain what to do after a fraud charge, what evidence may be important, and why early legal advice matters.
You'll learn:
· What fraud charges mean
· Fraud under vs. over $5,000
· Common evidence used in fraud cases
· Mistakes to avoid after being charged
· How a criminal defence lawyer can help
If you're facing fraud charges in Mississauga or Peel Region, Everstone Law is here to help.