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The Shepherd and The Bride (with music)
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68 views • March 23, 2022
Who is the Shepherd, who is the Bride?
There is ONE Good shepherd and some decent shepherds and many hirelings.
He is coming for His sheep, for His bride
Endless useless discussions about a thing called rapture,
One day He will come.
Includes some Music.
The music itself contains a slightly audible watermark in the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
But if you want to buy it in best quality without watermark, see link below.
Full version (not the 2022 re-mix)
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/144317919-joyful-dancing-song-shepherd-and-bride
Or if you need more, I have more music and also footages and a few images available - all exlusively on Pond5 -
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal link:
https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
There is ONE Good shepherd and some decent shepherds and many hirelings.
He is coming for His sheep, for His bride
Endless useless discussions about a thing called rapture,
One day He will come.
Includes some Music.
The music itself contains a slightly audible watermark in the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
But if you want to buy it in best quality without watermark, see link below.
Full version (not the 2022 re-mix)
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/144317919-joyful-dancing-song-shepherd-and-bride
Or if you need more, I have more music and also footages and a few images available - all exlusively on Pond5 -
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal link:
https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
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