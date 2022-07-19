Breaking Babylon: Babylon's Child- Alienation Indoctrination

Breaking Babylon on NYSTV w/ John Hall and Jon PoundersLive Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST

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Final steps of absolute control must include the indoctrination of the children and the alienation of the parental units. There is no greater gift from God than children which is why the enemy wants to destroy their innocence and corrupt their lives.





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