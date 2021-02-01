© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kerri Rivera on CharacterDriven (May 2015) - Healing Symptoms Known as Autism
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
155 views • February 01, 2021
Highly Censored and Attacked Kerri Rivera. Her updated protocol can be found in her AutismOne 2019 video.
"Healing the Symptoms known as Autism and Beyond" by Kerri Rivera of CDAutism.org on CharacterDriven. Rivera shares a summary of the biomedical protocol that has led to the recovery of 175 plus children (as of May 2015) from the diagnosis of autism. It includes information on diet, chlorine dioxide, the Kalcker Parasite Protocol, gentle chelation, hyperbarics and GcMaf. She also shares many success stories of children who are now off the spectrum and others who are approaching recovery.
"Healing the Symptoms known as Autism and Beyond" by Kerri Rivera of CDAutism.org on CharacterDriven. Rivera shares a summary of the biomedical protocol that has led to the recovery of 175 plus children (as of May 2015) from the diagnosis of autism. It includes information on diet, chlorine dioxide, the Kalcker Parasite Protocol, gentle chelation, hyperbarics and GcMaf. She also shares many success stories of children who are now off the spectrum and others who are approaching recovery.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.