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A Story of Hope and Advanced Recovery with SSI Mantra Robotic Surgery
sarveshhealthcity
sarveshhealthcity
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Meet Mr. Shivkumar from Lohani, Bhiwani, who faced a complex medical challenge. After a kidney operation three years ago, a routine check-up revealed a new growth in his remaining kidney, confirmed by PET scan and CMRI.

Seeking the best care, he visited Sarvesh Health City, Hisar, where Dr. Vikas Jain, HOD & Sr. Consultant in Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery, recommended robotic surgery using the state-of-the-art SSI Mantra system.

We're incredibly grateful for Mr. Shivkumar's trust and thrilled to see him healthy and happy.

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pet scansurgical oncologyrobotic surgery
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy