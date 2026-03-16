A Story of Hope and Advanced Recovery with SSI Mantra Robotic Surgery

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Meet Mr. Shivkumar from Lohani, Bhiwani, who faced a complex medical challenge. After a kidney operation three years ago, a routine check-up revealed a new growth in his remaining kidney, confirmed by PET scan and CMRI.
Seeking the best care, he visited Sarvesh Health City, Hisar, where Dr. Vikas Jain, HOD & Sr. Consultant in Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery, recommended robotic surgery using the state-of-the-art SSI Mantra system.
We're incredibly grateful for Mr. Shivkumar's trust and thrilled to see him healthy and happy.