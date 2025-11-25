Leah & Michelle Visit The Salon! Plus: POWERFUL Testimony with Bethany Our Hair Stylist!

Join us for a FUN adventure where Leah and Michelle visit the hair salon for the first time since they were kids! When your neighbor runs her own salon, you take her up on her offer to bring LIFE back to your hair after covid hair loss regrowth and roots in desperate need of help! For Michelle's birthday this year, we decided to do something we've never done: Leah and Michelle let someone else color and cut their hair! While there, Bethany shared the powerful testimony of how tragedy struck her family, but God is turning it around for HIS glory! You will walk away MOVED and inspired! Read More and Follow Bethany:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/leah-michelle-visit-the-salon/

The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%