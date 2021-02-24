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Naturopathic Breakthrough or Pop Culture Trend: Can Essential Oils Really Improve Chronic Illness Symptoms?
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2 views • February 24, 2021
Dr. Eric Zielinski, author of the national bestseller, The Healing Power of Essential Oils, is back on the podcast with a new book available for preorder called The Essential Oils Apothecary. He shares his professional views on and personal experiences with essential oils as a key part of a healthy lifestyle.
Tune in to discover:
The power of natural remedies and natural healing products
General healthy living tips
Why sitting is now considered more dangerous than smoking
Perfume, laundry detergent, scented candles, fabric freshener, hand sanitizer, bleach, new car smell; how many chemicals do you inhale, ingest, or absorb each day? Studies have suggested that wealthy countries that can afford to practice over-sanitization with cleaning chemicals tend have higher rates of Alzheimer’s Disease. Why? A lack of bacteria in the environment creates poorly developed immune systems, which puts brains at higher risk of inflammation. How many other diseases could we be inadvertently inviting into our bodies?
What is the difference between the average American and people who live in a “Blue Zone”, or an area with low rates of chronic illness, where it is considered normal to live 100 years or more? How can we use essential oils to change our lives and bring us closer to optimum health? Eric reveals the beneficial properties of common and easy to obtain oils, like cinnamon bark, lime, orange, and grapefruit.
Dr. Zielinski’s healthy lifestyle motivation brand offers simple recipes for natural, nonchemical household cleaners, personal hygiene items, and immune boosters. His website is a substantial resource for essential oil news, basic education for beginners, and where to begin with natural remedies in your own home and life.
For more information visit https://naturallivingfamily.com/
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
Tune in to discover:
The power of natural remedies and natural healing products
General healthy living tips
Why sitting is now considered more dangerous than smoking
Perfume, laundry detergent, scented candles, fabric freshener, hand sanitizer, bleach, new car smell; how many chemicals do you inhale, ingest, or absorb each day? Studies have suggested that wealthy countries that can afford to practice over-sanitization with cleaning chemicals tend have higher rates of Alzheimer’s Disease. Why? A lack of bacteria in the environment creates poorly developed immune systems, which puts brains at higher risk of inflammation. How many other diseases could we be inadvertently inviting into our bodies?
What is the difference between the average American and people who live in a “Blue Zone”, or an area with low rates of chronic illness, where it is considered normal to live 100 years or more? How can we use essential oils to change our lives and bring us closer to optimum health? Eric reveals the beneficial properties of common and easy to obtain oils, like cinnamon bark, lime, orange, and grapefruit.
Dr. Zielinski’s healthy lifestyle motivation brand offers simple recipes for natural, nonchemical household cleaners, personal hygiene items, and immune boosters. His website is a substantial resource for essential oil news, basic education for beginners, and where to begin with natural remedies in your own home and life.
For more information visit https://naturallivingfamily.com/
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
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