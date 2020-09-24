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CHP Talks - Laura-Lynn Leads CHP-BC into 2020 BC Election
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15 views • September 24, 2020
September 24, 2020: Popular TV Host Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel about her recent election as Leader of the Christian Heritage Party of BC and about some of the issues driving political debate in the province. With Premier Horgan’s calling of a snap election, Laura-Lynn is moving quickly to find and equip candidates who are willing to represent Life, Family and Freedom on the ballot. More about CHP-BC’s policies and the campaign at https://www.chpbc.ca.
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CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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