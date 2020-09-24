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CHP Talks - Laura-Lynn Leads CHP-BC into 2020 BC Election
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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15 views • September 24, 2020
September 24, 2020: Popular TV Host Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel about her recent election as Leader of the Christian Heritage Party of BC and about some of the issues driving political debate in the province. With Premier Horgan’s calling of a snap election, Laura-Lynn is moving quickly to find and equip candidates who are willing to represent Life, Family and Freedom on the ballot. More about CHP-BC’s policies and the campaign at https://www.chpbc.ca.

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
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For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
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Keywords
freedomfamilylifeprolifepro-lifeparental rightsbritish columbiachp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorpeter vogelchp british columbialaura-lynncdnpolisogibc electionbc politicschp bc
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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