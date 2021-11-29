PureBloods Or Hybrids -83R (HipHop) ~Prod By: King EF~

PureBloods Or Hybrids



it’s the dark and it’s the light, it’s the hybrids its the pure bloods

- with the birth of tonight the combustion ignites, yeah.



It’s the light verses the dark, it’s magnetic an epic fight for polar might

- when midnight passes the firelight tis bright, yeah.



We see The debate still rages, as to which one of us belongs in those cages?



we both think it’s outrageous,

but can you also say this:

you are still the way your biology made us, because I can-

for better or worse that’s at this stage the very least a catalyst,

what do you got, what do you practice?

-besides confusing distortion of disproportion your a hybrid creature a product of extortion, The path lies to damnation…



Ive kept my blood clean and tucked away from the corruption

now it’s a major movie production that

hints at

-life come to life the story of service to self or self to serve others, two sides to a magnet both needed for harmony to be achieved in the:

dark verses light the hybrids or pure bloods - the combustion ignites tonight after the transforming from pure to power no longer a fight it’s been decided darkened or lighted.



I’m kicking it in my state of mind and being I’m not gonna sign up to be a hybrid I’m seeing the pure blood is my calling

-this is my way to keep from falling.



it’s the dark and it’s the light, it’s the hybrids its the pure bloods

- with the birth of tonight the combustion ignites, yeah.



It’s the light verses the dark, it’s magnetic an epic fight for polar might

- when midnight passes the firelight tis bright, yeah.



Filthy little mud bloods get outta my way you made a choice and shoved it down our throats but now I’m stronger today I found my voice -what do you have, what can you say now that your like a Superman in your mind but more like Christopher reeves real life

I don’t have a handicap

I’m not afraid of that sickness, confident I go on with this rap-

No jab near,

no need for a rescue cab here. I’m pureblood- I’m God made.

I’m still good-no fraud made.

I never let that poison in my noise and forget that fang man I’d rather continue to be a praying man.



PureBloods or Hybrids?