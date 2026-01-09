Battles near Lyman — Rybar's Analysis📝

By the end of the first decade of December, Russian troops were developing an offensive simultaneously in three sectors of the Lyman direction, bypassing the eponymous city from the flanks.

In the west, they were gradually pushing the enemy out of the Yarova area, in the center, assault units were breaking through the defense near Zarechne, and in the east, heavy fighting was ongoing in the forests near Dibrova.

📌 At the same time, under the cover of bad weather, Russian assault units are trying to establish a foothold on the approaches to Sviatohirsk south of the eponymous railway station. By doing so, the Russian Armed Forces are attempting to "stretch" the enemy's reserves, which will now be forced to rush between defending two major cities.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary the morning of January 9, 2026

✨ Finally, "Orekhnik" (the previous one was on Dnepropetrovsk on November 21, 2024) struck again in the Lvov region. The preliminary target was a large gas storage facility or its ground infrastructure (there is no expected explosion in the available footage yet). Although our Ministry of Defense will predictably declare a traditional "in response to", this cannot be called a military test over a long distance (Astrakhan-Lvov) and a demonstration of capabilities (to the Polish Rzeszów🇵🇱, a NATO🚩 logistics air hub for Ukraine, just 150 km away). Moreover, if the destruction of a gas storage facility used by many foreign firms is confirmed, we can talk about continuing efforts to turn the war into an economically unviable event for the West. The psychological effect on the domestic audience is certainly visible, but it is marred by a cascade of resonant world events.

▪️ Important were also night strikes on Kiev and the region: the weather and the cumulative effect already forced the enemy to cut off electricity in the capital for 6-10 hours, and after fresh attacks on the TPP, the situation will worsen.

▪️ The enemy damaged an object of the municipal infrastructure of the city of Orel at night, and restoration work is underway.

▪️On the Sumy direction the GR "North" reports on a tactical advance in the Sumy district on nine front sections and in Krasnopol on four.

▪️ The AFU carried out a missile strike on Belgorod. Preliminarily, there were no casualties, but an infrastructure object was seriously damaged, and power outages are reported. During the day, a drone attack of the AFU wounded the head of the Grayvoron district. In Grayvoron, a drone of the AFU hit a car, and two people were wounded.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction the GR "North" is fighting in the Staritsa area and in Volchansk Gutors, in the forest near Liman and on the Khattny section of the front.

▪️ From the Kupyansk direction, information from the field indicates that the reports of success in Podols, to put it mildly, are exaggerated. Flag-capturing operations in general should be stopped, as they come at too high a cost on this direction.

▪️Konstantinovka is being actively targeted by the Russian Armed Forces. The enemy fixes attacks north of Yablonovka and from the area north of Chasov Yar in the western direction with the aim of forming protrusions for a strike on Konstantinovka's logistics.

▪️The GRV "Vostok" has liberated the settlement. Bratskoe, Dnepropetrovsk region. To the south, our forces are repelling all new counterattacks on Gulyaipole.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front (https://t.me/DnevnikDesantnika/38270) the n.p. Primorskoye is liberated by our paratroopers in the northern part, and the enemy also sends assault groups to counterattack daily. Stepnogorsk is almost cleared. In the area of the n.p. Lukyanovskoe, positions of the enemy are being stormed in open terrain, and bloody battles are taking place.

The report was compiled by:⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)




