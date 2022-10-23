Artificial Heaven: The Soul Dump is Feeding the Reincarnation Machine. By Wes Penre

Source: "Reincarnation system, Artificial Heaven by Lucifer" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1qHqlH_8KU

Video comment: "The "entire validity" is from personal experience: During an out-of-body trip when I was a child (I'm 62 now), I intuitively sensed an option, that the tunnel of light was not a true path and that the tunnel was an encompassing reincarnation machine and a trap. I asked my guides to take me to an escape route, whereby I was surprised when they took me to the gateway at Saturn. The overwhelming emanation of love, projected from the tunnel of light I have passed through many times while traveling out of the body as a child, is robust and delightful. Yes, I have met with the "Ascended Masters" many times, making me "feel spiritually special." This whole elaborately and carefully crafted system is impossible to escape seemingly. The deception is powerfully strong."

"I heard the name "Zendar." I was surprised to hear the name for it. It is extremely likely that I knew the name as a child directly from my out-of-body experience traveling there, but had since forgotten it because 50+ years have passed. The name "Zendar" is going in my wallet to always remember it from now on. My experience, I am finding, matches with Wes Penre. For me, it validates and proves that this is real."

