Ka-52 Alligator: Strike Helicopter [RT Documentary]

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The Alligator can fly backwards, sideways, and soar as low as nine metres. This attack helicopter’s cockpit is armoured to keep the crew safe from bullets, and it has an electronic jamming system to fend off incoming missiles.
Check out this fearsome war machine in the film Ka-52 Alligator: Strike Helicopter.