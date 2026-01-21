BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

OECDgov Plenary Session 2: Strengthening information ecosystems and tackling mis- and disinformation
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
246 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 2 days ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWaq-vd9oRo

.

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

All of this information is readily available at the CIA reading room for anyone to look through.



Here is a declassified CIA document on MKULTRA where they openly discuss drugging the population.


"Drugs placed in food, water, coca-cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes… or even VACCINATIONS… that slowly create anxiety, hopelessness, tension or crushing depression over long periods."


READ THAT AGAIN...


This is real government paperwork.They literally wanted to depress & anxiety-max entire populations covertly. This is not fiction. This is page 1. https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/SPECIAL%20RESEARCH%20FOR%20ARTI%5B12885524%5D.pdf

.

https://x.com/i/status/2013391628354945184


NATO Objective: Cognitive warfare in urban settings aims to sow dissonance, polarize opinion, disrupt public services, and undermine trust in institutions https://search.brave.com/search?q=nato+Cognitive+warfare+in+urban+populations&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2a739c904dfb2f1fe25a9df1a1c964e0c

.

https://x.com/i/status/2013394019296936230


Cybernetic Warfare in urban populations involves the strategic use of digital technologies—such as cyberattacks, AI-driven disinformation, and surveillance systems—to disrupt critical infrastructure, manipulate public perception, and undermine social stability within densely populated cities https://search.brave.com/search?q=cybernetic+warfare+in+urban+populations&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a254c2a07bbc08f5fc0010aa5353e18687

.

https://x.com/i/status/2004696047701139665


National Nanotechnology Initiative at 20 years: enabling new horizons: Quadrennial Review of the National Nanotechnology Initiative (2025): Securing U.S. Global Leadership https://rumble.com/v73i564-429148588.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

.

https://x.com/i/status/2004270291971944589


Winning the 6G Race

Presidential Memoranda

December 19, 2025


"This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies"

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/national-security-presidential-memorandum-nspm-8-0bda/

.

ARRC SEMINAR PROF IAN F AKYILDIZ 6G 2023 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

.

https://x.com/i/status/2008617235569684944


2012 FCC M-BAN/WBAN DEPLOYMENT - 2021 Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks M-BAN/WBAN - Vision, Enabling Technologies Paradigm Shifts IEEE COMSOC https://rumble.com/v6zf4ue-422289734.html

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Coming Showdown: Trump&#8217;s Insurrection Act Gambit and America&#8217;s Final Tribal War

The Coming Showdown: Trump’s Insurrection Act Gambit and America’s Final Tribal War

Mike Adams
Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the &#8220;invisible coup&#8221; of Chinese birth tourism

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the “invisible coup” of Chinese birth tourism

Laura Harris
The Great Corporate Immunity Scheme: How Globalist Elites Shield Corporate Criminals from Justice

The Great Corporate Immunity Scheme: How Globalist Elites Shield Corporate Criminals from Justice

Mike Adams
Macron urges G7 to build bridges with BRICS as Trump&#8217;s Greenland push fractures the West

Macron urges G7 to build bridges with BRICS as Trump’s Greenland push fractures the West

Cassie B.
Trump administration moves to replenish depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid global oil price drop

Trump administration moves to replenish depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid global oil price drop

Patrick Lewis
U.S. shifts Syria policy: Ends support for Kurds, backs new Damascus government

U.S. shifts Syria policy: Ends support for Kurds, backs new Damascus government

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy