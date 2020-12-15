119) Magda Havas - 5G/EMF and the pandemic connection

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Series about the disguising the effects of 5G tests (4G subgiga and milimeter waves frequencies).
Sources and credits:
One Radio Network - "Electro Radiation Happening", April 27, 2020 by Patrick Timpone interviews Dr Madga Havas: https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/one-radio-network/electro-radiation-happening-SOXDuLUI8C2/ | https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/magda-havas-is-there-an-association-between-covid-19-cases-deaths-and-5g-in-the-united-states-april-27-2020/
Magda Havas's site: Magda Havas discusses 5G and radio frequency radiation biological effects with Patrick Timpone in this | April 28, 2020: https://magdahavas.com/5g-and-mm-waves/patrick-timpone-interviews-magda-havas-on-one-radio-network-on-5g-in-u-s/ More: https://magdahavas.com/category/5g-and-mm-waves/ https://magdahavas.com/5g-and-mm-waves/dr-daryl-wolfe-interviews-dr-magda-havas-about-5g/ https://magdahavas.com/5g-and-mm-waves/key-concerns-about-health-effects-of-5g-and-wireless-smart-technology/ 5G Connection With Dr. Magda Havas | 13/05/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BY9wNMFXzJc About: 83) Dr. Klinghardt: 5G and immunity https://www.brighteon.com/de2d6354-5983-409f-b65a-ad2be01445ef 82) Claire Edwards: Electricity and flu connection may explain 'viruses' https://www.brighteon.com/d18e2f53-d3ee-4277-9ebb-ade2caca30da