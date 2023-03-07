How SICK kids' books & the border relate ‘YOU'RE IN CHARGE’

Glenn Beck
Mar 6, 2023
Last week, a mother who lost two sons to the Fentanyl crisis SLAMMED President Biden for laughing about a misstatement involving her story. And, an 11-year-old in Maine recently SHOCKED the nation by reading from a book featured in his school’s library. So, how do these two stories — plus many more — relate? Glenn explained it all in a recent Glenn TV Friday Exclusive: ‘YOU are in charge,’ he explains…
