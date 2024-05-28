Create New Account
Frame Flex - aka - Frame FAILURE - A devastating issue SOME RV owners are facing...
Published 20 hours ago

https://rvacrossamerica.net/frameflex

Frame failure - some key questions (look for answers to some in my video)

- How serious is this issue?

- What repair options exist for those affected?

- How widespread is the failure among the rv's being produced?

- Which RV's are impacted?

- How are the RV manufacturers responding to this?

and more...

Frame Flex of RV's is something YOU need to know about if you're an RV'er or considering becoming an RV'er!




#frameflex


#framefailure


#rvlife


#rvtravel


#rv

Keywords
rvrv travelrv frameflexrv frame failure5th wheel frame flex

