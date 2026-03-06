BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
SENATE HEARING PUTS CASEY MEANS AT CENTER OF VACCINE DEBATE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
43 views • 24 hours ago

A tense Senate hearing places physician and health advocate Casey Means in the spotlight as Senator Bill Cassidy presses her on measles outbreaks, vaccine policy, and whether parents should vaccinate their children. The exchange highlights the growing political pressure surrounding public health guidance and the widening divide over how doctors discuss risk, vaccine recommendations, and informed consent.


Del Bigtree explains why the moment extends far beyond a single Senate hearing. As debates intensify over vaccine safety, pharmaceutical protections, and government health authority, the exchange reflects a broader shift unfolding across medicine, politics, and public discourse.


With trust in health institutions continuing to decline and more Americans demanding transparency in medical policy, the discussion points to a pivotal moment in the national conversation about patient choice, medical freedom, and the future of public health.

newsdelbigtreethehighwire
