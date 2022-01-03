Beacon Life Co-Founder Suzanne Phillips Exposes Today’s Graphic Sex Ed

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TAKEAWAYS
The way culture is shaped and how it shapes our children
What is being taught in the current public school curriculum and how it’s impacting kids
What parents can do to gain knowledge, get involved, and protect their children
How the Envision Life Academy helps career and college bound students
🔗 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Parents Rights In Education: https://www.parentsrightsined.org/
No Left Turn: https://www.noleftturn.us/
📚Envision Life Academy (20% Off 1st Month With Code: TINA) https://bit.ly/EnvisionLifeAcademyCCM
🔗 CONNECT WITH SUZANNE PHILLIPS
Website: www.beacon-life.org
Academy Website: https://envisionlifeacademy.com/?ref=50m
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EnvisionLifeAcademy
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeaconLife2020
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beaconlife2020/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/suzannesphillips/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNEKzL7_rYfDyBgSkB5rx5A
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
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LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
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📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
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💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
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