Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for May 20, 2024

Beloved children:





MY MOTHERLY MANTLE COVERS YOU AT ALL TIMES TO DELIVER YOU FROM EVIL.





You are beloved of My Divine Son and I call you to conversion at this moment, to true conversion so that you may be transformed and become more of My Divine Son.





It IS URGENT THAT YOU TURN YOUR LOOK AWAY FROM THE WORKS AND ACTS THAT OFFEND THE HOLY TRINITY: THE HUMAN CREATURE DESIRES TO OVERCOME GOD THE FATHER CAUSING GREATER SINFULNESS FOR HUMANITY.





Beloved children, you must prepare yourselves for major transformations that will lead this generation to a continuous purification.





The health of humanity declines in the face of the other disease that I have brought before you, a disease caused by the mutation of a previous one.





This disease is caused by the hand of man's desire to control you, My little ones.





This is why My Divine Son has allowed you to test your faith so that you yourselves may discover this evil working and acting.





ALL MANKIND IS TESTED IN ONE WAY OR ANOTHER AND THUS, DIVINE LOVE CALLS YOU TO RECOGNIZE HIM AS YOUR GOD AND YOUR LORD.





Like a ship adrift, too many of My children indulge in every pleasure, disregarding the Trinitarian Mercy and forgetting that My Divine Son is the Just Judge.





You have seen how in this month illnesses have increased and at the same time some cities have been devastated by the water.





Unite and pray for the least of these children, for behind what seems harmless, lies the tentacle of evil preparing to destroy you.





Pray My children, pray for all mankind.





Pray My children, pray, the plans of evil are to empty you in spirit.





Resist for God is God.





Pray My children, pray, the new disease will be launched with force to spread and call it a pandemic.





Pray My children, pray, France is attacked.





Pray My children, pray, misused science desires to dominate mankind by applying its force against the human creature, denying him what he needs and what is of primary necessity.





Pray My children, pray, Mexico suffers and its soil is moved with great force.





Pray children pray, Spain suffers and its soil is shaken.





In this month nature has struck the Earth with force.





My children have ignored the suffering of their brothers although soon all will suffer.





I love you little children, I love you.





I warn you out of love to prepare yourselves.





Mother Mary





HAIL MARY, MOST PURE MARY, CONCEIVED WITHOUT SIN

LUZ de MARIA offers the following COMMENTARY:





Brothers and Sisters:





Humanity is going through times of confusion in all aspects of life.





Our Blessed Mother alerts us and asks us to prepare ourselves in this great scenario of the struggle to totally lead humanity.





As children of God she calls us to conversion so that, as part of the Mystical Body of Christ, we may work and act in the manner of Christ and be good children of Our Mother and Teacher.





We are called to conversion so that the Holy Spirit may give us light in times of confusion.





And it is at this moment that we must ask ourselves:





How is my conversion within the stormy sea in which we are moving?





At what moment of my conversion do I find myself?





Knowing that the moment is this moment and that conversion should not wait because it is personal and does not depend on anyone else but on each one of us.





Let us take the Word of Our Mother with faith, without getting upset and without fear because the enemy of the soul embeds in the human creature the fear of what is to come so that the human creature distrusts and staggers in faith.





Brethren, not a step back, in faith we continue to take steps of eternal life.





Amen.





