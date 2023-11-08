Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
An American Nurse with Doctors Without Borders, gives a Harrowing Description of What She Witnessed in Gaza
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
977 Subscribers
156 views
Published Yesterday

Emily Callahan, an American nurse with Doctors Without Borders, gives a harrowing description of what she witnessed in Gaza as she was attempting to get out of the area.

◾️ Emotional and valiant appearance on American prime time TV giving a first hand account of the horrible conditions of death and starvation the Palestinian people are been subjected by the Israelis, but also of their incredible bravery and heroism, their endurance and love for their homeland and their people.

-

It feels so strange to post a video from CNN. I didn't think I 'd ever find anything truthful or that I agree with there, especially from that guy. 

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket